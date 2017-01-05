Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Her Best Detox Tips for the New Year—and They're Surprisingly Doable

We may not look like Gwyneth Paltrow—or shop like Gwen—but, dang it, we can detox like her.

The actress shared her "tried-and-true, all-time best detox tips" for the New Year, because, a) everyone and their mothers are currently thinking about new ways to refresh, and b) who wouldn't want the A-lister's luminous glow?

In typical goop fashion, there are a few attainable tips anyone can do with a trip to the local farmers' market. Then, there are the less realistic ones—like invest in an infrared sauna—but, luckily, the actress provides solutions for things that may be out of reach. No at-home steam room? Use the one at the local gym—it may inspire a workout, too!

Oh, Gwyn...always thinking two steps ahead.