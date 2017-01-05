Julianne Hough Just Took Athleisure to Another Level

ESC: Julianne Hough

What used to only be acceptable on lazy Sundays, now can make you a street-style star. 

Love or hate it, athleisure isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Case in point: Julianne Hough is one of many celebs that have been spotted wearing athletic-inspired pants as part of an upscale outfit. Pairing a track suit with navy blue pumps and the Camilla and Marc Pre-Fall 2016 Classic Tailoring Trench, the Hollywood star stunned outside of Good Morning America yesterday. It's clear that this style made an impact, as Kris Jenner and Bella Hadid were also seen wearing red track suits this week.

Are you into this effortlessly cool style? 

STYLE TIPS

Tip #1: For a casual look, pair the track pants with sneakers and a white T-shirt.

Tip #2: For an elevated look, pair cropped track pants with a classic pair of pumps in a contrasting hue.

Tip #3: Get creative when choosing the color! Red, blue, green, purple—the options are endless.

Zara Jogger Trousers, Now $9.99; A.F. Vandevorst 'Phone Call' track pants, Now $187; Gucci Track Pants with Stripes, $480

