The Bachelor Is About to Explore What Happens When Your One Night Stand Comes Back to Haunt You

The Bachelor is no stranger to drama, and it started a little earlier than usual this year. Like, months earlier.
On this week's premiere, Nick was shocked to find that one of the 30 women vying for his heart was one he had already met and slept with at fellow Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alums' Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's wedding, nine months before the show.
Liz, a 29 year-old doula, got out of the limo unsure if Nick would remember her, so she pretended they hadn't met before, only to find herself confronted by him later on. He wondered why she went on the show if she didn't even want to give him her number originally, but later gave her a rose so they could continue to figure things out.
Apparently, we'll see some of that play out on next week's episode.
"I think you saw, night one, Liz showing up already created some drama," Nick Viall tells E! News' Carissa Culiner. "I think that theme rolls right into next week in terms of being able to sit down with Liz and have a real conversation with her about our past and her showing up, as well as starting to really get to know these other women, and building relationships right off the bat. I think things get pretty intense pretty quickly."
Not only will we see Nick and Liz work things out, but Nick is also going to have to decide how to address the situation with the other women on the show.
"In a situation where I'm going to meet women in the hopes that one of them will accept me for who I am and want to potentially spend the rest of my life with me, I owe it to them to just be open," he says. "I'm not going to run from them and pretend that I'm some sort of squeaky clean guy who always does the absolute right thing and never does anything that is without question."
"For me I saw it as an opportunity to just be transparent and see what women would accept me or not accept me," he continues. "Clearly, regardless of what I end up deciding with Liz, the fact that she shows up is something I had to address. How do I approach it with the women? I don't want to keep a secret from them, but at the same time, I had to be respectful of the relationship that Liz and I had. I don't want to haul out our past without making sure she was OK with it."
