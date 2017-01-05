12 Famous Moms Who've Furthered the Discussion About Postpartum Depression

Hayden Panettiere is one of the most influential names when it comes to raising awareness around postpartum depression.

The famous mama has been open about her battle against the illness since welcoming her 2-year-old daughter, Kaya, into the world with fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. In fact, on Thursday, she sat down with Good Morning America and furthered the coversation even more.

"It takes you a while and you feel off. You don't feel like yourself," she recalled the moment she realized something was wrong. "Women are so resilient, and that's the incredible thing about them. I think I'm all the stronger for it. I think I'm a better mom because of it because you never take that connection for granted."