Naomi Campbell Reveals She Was Almost Robbed in Paris in 2012

Appearing on The Wendy Williams Show Thursday, the Star actress opened up about her friendship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, as well as the dark connection they unfortunately share. "I like Kim a lot. She's a very sweet person. In fact, all of them are very well mannered—very sweet, very polite," the 46-year-old fashionista said of 36-year-old Kardashian and her large family. "I've gotten to know Kim in the last few years, and she's a really great girl."
"I kept mine on the down low, but in 2012 I was attacked in Paris. They followed me from the airport. They attacked me. They opened my car door and said, 'Naomi Campbell, we're going to kill you.' I didn't make it so public; I didn't want it to be. I think there's a picture of me in a wheelchair at the time," the model said. "I had taken a plane from Switzerland to Paris, which is like one hour. I didn't call security—it was just a quick trip. I was going to see my lovely papa, Azzedine Alaïa. I went to the car, and it wasn't my normal driver. And it was weird because...l the windows were down in freezing cold November. I was like, 'Wait a minute! This is weird..."
"I wanted to stop at the pharmacy—thank God the pharmacy was closed. My papa called me and said, 'My daughter, where are you? We're ready to eat dinner.' At that point I abandoned the idea. Thank God it was outside Azzedine Alaïa's shop—that's the entrance to get into the house—because they came out and saved me, basically. You decide in a split moment—I don't know if I'd ever do this again, in hindsight—'Am I going to let this guy take my bag with all my passports or am I going to fight for it?'" she said. "My decision was, 'I'm not letting my bag go.'"
"I was outside the home of Azzedine Alaïa, and I was in the car with blacked out windows," she added. "The driver was in on it. There's a whole ring. It's been happening for a few years now."
As for Kardashian, she said, "I very much sympathize with her, and I felt for her right away. I hated hearing these stories that it wasn't true. It was absolutely true and it happened to me, and it's happened to a few other people—but it's not for me to say—who are well-known also."
Kardashian, for her part, has yet to publicly address what happened in October.
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.