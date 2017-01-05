When Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Want to Have Sex, They Tell Their Daughters It's "Kissy-Kissy Time"

Fortunately, they are the proud owners of a tent, so there's always room for an outside romp.

"We go glamping," Urban told E!'s Carissa Culiner on the red carpet of the 2016 CMA Awards. "We camp in the backyard," Kidman echoed. "We sleep in the tent and then we go into the house halfway through the night."

While it may be all smooth sailing under the stars for the longtime lovebirds today, their initial meeting all those years ago did not go so seamlessly.

"There was a split moment where she wasn't with anybody and there was nobody around and I thought, 'Oh, I'll just go up and say hi,'" he recalled to Oprah Winfrey on her daytime talk show. "And I plucked up the courage to go and do it very nervously and trying to be all cool. She was very pleasant and everything. There was that moment of waiting for the next thing to be said, at which I didn't know if I was bothering her or what was going on, so I just sort of said, 'Well, nice to meet you' and I walked away."