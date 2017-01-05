How ABC Got Lyle Menendez to Break His 20-Year Silence For Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers

When Erik and Lyle Menendez were first accused of murdering their parents Jose and Mary "Kitty" Menendez back in the early '90s, the brothers claimed self-defense. Their reasoning? Jose had been sexually abusing his sons for years, while Kitty turned a blind eye. Per Erik's testimony, the brothers lived in fear that their father would kill them to prevent the dark family secret from being revealed.

It was a defense that earned the brothers a mistrial in 1994, with some in the jury advocating for a lesser charge in light of the abuse claims, before the judge in their second trial ruled the evidence regarding the abuse wouldn't be allowed in the courtroom. And it's a defense that just may have you reconsidering your own thought about the brothers after watching ABC News' two-hour documentary, Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers—American Sons, American Murderers.