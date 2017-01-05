Hoda Kotb Reveals Her Weight: "Time to Drop Some Lbs.!"

After a post-New Year's Day shocker, Hoda Kotb has a pretty common new year's resolution: Lose weight.

The 52-year-old co-anchor of the fourth hour of NBC's Today show posted on her Instagram page Thursday a photo of her standing on a scale that reads "152.0 lbs."

"Ok I stood on the scale this am," she wrote. "Time to drop some lbs! #starttoday #teamhoda post your weight and let's do this!! Xo"

Kotb also shared her weight gain shocker on the Today show.

"So you know when you have a good night 'cause you don't eat much 'cause you're in front of your boyfriend and then you get up in the morning and you work out and you're like, 'Yes, yes, yes'?" she said. "I got on the scale and I took a picture of it and I weigh, I weight, I'm just gonna say it...152."

"And I was so ticked. You know when you look at something and you go, 'What happened?'" she added.