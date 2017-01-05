Soleil Moon Frye Shows Off 26-Pound Weight Loss After Giving Birth to Her Fourth Child

Nutrisystem
New year, new Soleil Moon Frye!
The Punky Brewster star gave birth to her fourth child, Story, in May, and since then she has been trying to lose the weight she gained during pregnancy. To help kick start her weight loss journey, Frye turned to a popular weight loss program.
"I feel amazing. I have been so fortunate to be blessed with four beautiful children," she tells E! News. "I want to be an active part of their lives and make sure that they see me taking care of myself. After I had Story, I turned to my friends at Nutrisystem to help me lose the baby weight and it worked once again!"
Frye has dropped 26 lbs. so far and still wants to lose a few more, but she's not in any rush. Losing the baby weight has never been the main priority for Frye. "We're a family, we eat together, we play together. After each pregnancy, I lost weight the healthy way," she explains. "I need to lead by example. I'm not going to starve myself in front of my kids."
"I've said before that I don't feel like we should feel forced to do something or forced to get back in shape immediately. And I didn't," she adds. "I spent that much needed time with Story before I even thought about getting my body back. It's different for everyone. All I can say is find something that works for you. Nutrisystem worked for me."
The 40-year-old actress says her four kids, Story, Poet Sienna Rose, and Jagger Joseph Blue and Lyric Sonny Roads are her main motivation to keep healthy because she wants to keep up with them and their wild antics.
"They all have such amazing little personalities," she explains. "Poet is also becoming a little activist and going after things she cares about. She has such a huge heart and is constantly giving to other people and sharing with others, and she's just an incredible kid. Jagger is my little adventurer and she's always up for a journey...Lyric is so funny. He always wants to make people laugh, he dances around, performs like crazy. He is running around and just causing total craziness everywhere he goes. It's fantastic. And Story, was just the most perfect little ending to our story. I feel like he's got this old soul."
Frye certainly has her hands full, but she wants other moms to know that it's just as important to have some alone time.
"I always try to encourage moms to love themselves. I think it's important to be empowered," she says. "We put everything into loving and supporting our kids, but we still have ourselves. I hope that I can inspire other mothers to make time for themselves and take the steps toward living a happier, healthier life."
Sometimes, though, you have to cheat on your diet. But Frye says her plan means she can cheat without the guilt. "I've always been a big fan of sweets, so it's hard for me to give them up completely when dieting," she confesses to us. "It's just another reason why Nutrisystem works so well for me. I don't have to give up dessert!"