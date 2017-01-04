Bindi Irwin Follows in Father Steve Irwin's Footsteps as She Gets Up Close and Personal With a Crocodile

Bindi Irwin is one fearless Crocodile Hunter!

The 18-year-old daughter of late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin continues to keep her father's legacy alive at their family-owned Australia Zoo, most recently sharing a video of herself feeding a crocodile. Bindi, her mother Terri Irwin and little brother Robert Irwin are currently kicking off the summer season down under by hosting a number of live shows at the zoo, starring what else? Crocs, of course!

In the footage posted Wednesday on Instagram, Bindi can be seen leaning over a barricade as she dangles a piece of meat over the crocodile's mouth. For most, the massive reptile got a little too close for comfort, but for Bindi, it's just another day in the life!

"Woo! Well done," Bindi tells the croc with a round of applause.