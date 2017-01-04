How Celebs Eat Their Way to Beautiful Skin, More Energy and a Balanced Body

Let's be real: The "new year, new you" concept is baloney.

Want to make a change that'll last? Let's concentrate on realistic lifestyle shifts you can actually do. Enter: Kimberly Snyder, author of Radical Beauty, creator of the celeb-loved Glowing Green Smoothie and nutritionist to the stars (Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore and Rooney Mara are fans of her recipes).

"We look at New Year's as the end-all be-all for doing these resolutions, but instead we can look at it as a way to evolve," said the expert. "Have a degree of the measurability. Rather than making enormous goals, make them attainable, and the first step is to shift them into quarterly goals or even monthly goals throughout the year."