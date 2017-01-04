A Career High Note: How Singing Led These Stars to Golden Globes Glory

When a star successfully belts it out on the silver screen, they might as well prepare their Golden Globes speech.

After 73 years, the annual awards ceremony continues to honor Hollywood's risk takers who test their professional fate with a movie musical. While projects in the genre are not frequent nor guaranteed hits, when stars hit all the right notes with their cinematic song and dance, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association notices and honors them accordingly, many for the first time in their careers.

With the year's standout musical comedy, La La Land, racking up countless accolades, including seven Golden Globe nominations, the industry has its eyes glued to the film's leads Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, both of whom have not yet won a statue in their lengthy careers. According to the following history of successful musical predecessors, it may just be a few more days until we're calling them Golden Globe winners, too.