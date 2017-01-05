Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' Bright Lights Is the Perfect Parting Gift for (and to) the Hollywood Icons

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is a perfect parting gift, both for two Hollywood icons and their legions of fans. It honors their lives and legacies in equal parts, blemishes and all.

The HBO documentary, shot in 2014 and 2015 (it ends with Debbie Reynolds receiving the 2016 SAG Life Achievement Award), follows Carrie Fisher and mother Reynolds through every day life, which in the case of Reynolds and Fisher means Las Vegas shows, comic book conventions, rehearsing for Star Wars and selling millions of dollars worth of Hollywood memorabilia.