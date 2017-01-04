Has The Bachelor Already Found This Season's Villain?

What would a season of The Bachelor be without the one contestant we all love to hate?
We're only one episode in so far, but fans are already looking for this season's big villain, and some think they've found it in Corinne. We first met Corinne in her video package, in which she revealed that she runs her family's business, but she also still has a nanny.
Later, she stole the first kiss from Nick, and stole all of our hearts in the season promo with the absolutely stellar line, "My heart is gold, but my vagine is platinum."
In the teaser, she's clearly not getting along with the other women, and literally said was going to get Nick to have sex with her, which means that apparently, the not-so-subtle subtlety with which The Bachelor has previously treated non-fantasy suite sex has gone completely out the window. This is a whole new ballgame.
When Nick Viall sat down with E! News' Carissa Culiner to talk about the season, he had a much kinder view of the situation.
"I don't see things in black and white. I'm more of a grey kind of guy," Nick tells us. "Everyone knows that in the traditional sense, I was considered a villain on Andi's season at least, and by some people's standards, Kaitlyn's season. I don't necessarily agree with that, but I am someone who is assertive, who goes for what they want, and Corinne is someone who does that."
"You can take it either way," he continues. "I don't think Corinne was in any way disrespectful. She took a risk and she went for it, and I think she is also funny. At the same time, everyone makes mistakes, and I think you'll see Corinne's journey as she kind of navigates through that."
As for Corinne's determination to sleep with Nick, he knows that's a complicated part of both relationships, and relationships on this show in particular.
"Having been in Bachelor world and kind of having been associated with sex and the timing of it, that's something going into the season I wanted to make sure I learned from," Nick explains. "But at the same time, I had to be able to explore these relationships and find out if this was someone who was right for me."
Watch the video above to hear more of Nick's thoughts on Corinne!
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.