Has The Bachelor Already Found This Season's Villain?

What would a season of The Bachelor be without the one contestant we all love to hate?

We're only one episode in so far, but fans are already looking for this season's big villain, and some think they've found it in Corinne. We first met Corinne in her video package, in which she revealed that she runs her family's business, but she also still has a nanny.

Later, she stole the first kiss from Nick, and stole all of our hearts in the season promo with the absolutely stellar line, "My heart is gold, but my vagine is platinum."

In the teaser, she's clearly not getting along with the other women, and literally said was going to get Nick to have sex with her, which means that apparently, the not-so-subtle subtlety with which The Bachelor has previously treated non-fantasy suite sex has gone completely out the window. This is a whole new ballgame.