Khloe Kardashian Reflects on Her Family's "Hectic" Year and Shares Hopes for 2017

Starting with Kris Jenner, Khloe wrote, "My mom does so much for everybody else. I would go f--king crazy if it was me! The amount of kids she has and the fact that we are the most chaotic, crazy people—I don't know how she does it. I mean, I would change my phone number and not give it to us for a month. She needs to have time that's just for her." Khloe is glad her mom has Corey Gamble around. "He keeps her so balanced. She just really needs more f--king Kris time!"

Similarly, one of the things Khloe admires most about her 37-year-old sister Kourtney Kardashian is that she always "finds time for herself," despite having three children. "She really has a great balance and rhythm in her life right now," she said, "so I want her to continue that."