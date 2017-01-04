Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Fiancée Mara Lane Welcome a Baby Boy: Find Out His Unique Name

Congratulations to Jonathan Rhys Meyers!

E! News can exclusively confirm the hunky Irish actor and his fiancée Mara Lane welcomed their first child into the world, a bouncing baby boy named Wolf Rhys Meyers, on December 15, 2016. We learned Lane gave birth to her son in the comfort of the couple's home, and he was delivered by a midwife.

News of the couple's pregnancy was first reported in September, and since then, Mara has been busy sharing adorable pregnancy photos on social media.

For example, over the holidays, the film producer posted a photo holding her baby bump while posing in front of a Christmas tree. "Our other official prego wego dress. Found in #Amsterdam #Noordermarkt for 15 euros," she wrote. "Every other day I dunno as I have other dresses but Baby likes these ones."