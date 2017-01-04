Denise Richards Shares Sweet Photo of Charlie Sheen With Her & Kids: "We're Still a Family"

When it comes to family, Charlie Sheen is still winning.

Ex-wife and actress Denise Richards posted on her Instagram page late Tuesday a photo of the actor dining with her, their daughters Sam, 12, and Lola, 11, and her adopted daughter Eloise, 6.

"We've had a colorful year ...at the end of the day we're still a family.. @charliesheen #familydinner," Richards wrote.

Sheen had last week posted a sweet tweet that contained a photo of him and Sam posing together playfully.