Jessica Biel Gives Justin Timberlake a Run for His Money With These Sweet Dance Moves

Justin Timberlake might be known for his showstopping dance moves when he's performing, but it looks like his wife is some fierce competition.
Jessica Biel headed to the Staples Center with her hubby on Tuesday night to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on J.T.'s hometown team, the Memphis Grizzlies. While they spent most of the night giving us major #CoupleGoals while enjoying the basketball game, there was also a moment in which Biel gave her man a run for his money.
She must have got that feeling in her body because she began showcasing her dancing skills, proving she's got some serious moves to keep up with Timberlake.
She threw her hands in the air and got low, shakin' what her mama gave her as Timberlake and their friends couldn't help but laugh along.
Perhaps she was rooting for the Lakers and doing a little victory dance, considering the L.A.-based team took home a W with 116 points over Memphis' 102. Either way, J.T. didn't seem too down about it. He took to Instagram shortly after the loss and proved his own skills on the court, making not one but two half-court shots.
"Still got that range," he captioned the video. "Grizz took the L. All good though... bounce back!!!"
He then posted a second video, making the shot once more, adding, "And just in case y'all thought it was a fluke..."
Though their 1-year-old son Silas didn't appear to be with them, we're sure J.T. will take that video home and make him proud!