Nicole Kidman Reveals Daughter Sunday Rose Is Becoming an Actress

Earlier this week, stars lined the red carpet at the 2017 Palm Springs International Film Festival. Nicole Kidman, among those in attendance, spoke to E! News' Marc Malkin on the red carpet about celebrating New Year's Eve over the weekend.
Kidman rang in the New Year in Nashville with her children, as husband Keith Urban was performing that night. Urban brought his wife on stage to pay their respects to many of the musical greats that passed away in 2016. "I wanted to do that, for him—to support my hubby, and also support those artists who we lost in 2016," she told E! News.
Urban's performance, which aired on CNN, paid homage to Leonard Cohen, The Eagles, Merle Haggard and Prince.
While Urban and Kidman continue to make headlines, another member of the family may have scored their breakout role: Sunday Rose is the newest star of the family, as she recently landed her first acting gig.
Kidman told E! News that the focus has shifted in their family. Asked if she had her dress ready Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, Kidman replied that her dress was already picked out because of a pressing matter at hand. "My daughter just got cast in her school play," she explained, "so, that's been the main priority, learning lines with her."
Sunday seems to be quite dedicated to her new role, as Kidman said she overheard her daughter telling her father, "You've got to get off the phone, and help me with my lines, dad."
Kidman, who will also be presenting, is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, category for her role in Lion.
The 2017 Golden Globes will air live Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.