Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Trailer Presents New Look at Iconic Duo's Unique Bond

Grab the tissues, the trailer for Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is here.

The trailer for HBO Documentary film about the relationship between Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds begins appropriately with "In Memoriam." Fisher and Reynolds passed away just one day apart at the end of December. Fisher died on December 27, four days after suffering cardiac arrest on a flight. Reynolds died a day later after suffering a stroke.

In the trailer, viewers get a look at Fisher cracking jokes about her mom's cell phone, Reynolds getting ready for a performance and Fisher worrying about her mother's fading health.