Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Trailer Presents New Look at Iconic Duo's Unique Bond

Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Grab the tissues, the trailer for Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is here.
The trailer for HBO Documentary film about the relationship between Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds begins appropriately with "In Memoriam." Fisher and Reynolds passed away just one day apart at the end of December. Fisher died on December 27, four days after suffering cardiac arrest on a flight. Reynolds died a day later after suffering a stroke.
In the trailer, viewers get a look at Fisher cracking jokes about her mom's cell phone, Reynolds getting ready for a performance and Fisher worrying about her mother's fading health.
"My mother, she'll forget she's not 35," Fisher says in the video below. "Age is horrible for all of us, but she falls from a greater height."
Bright Lights was shot in 2014-2015 as Fisher prepared to return to the Star Wars universe as Leia Organa in Stars Wars: The Force Awakens. The film captures Reynolds' last public performance and her acceptance of the 2015 SAG Life Achievement award.
The trailer is just as candid as the documentary, presenting an intimate look at Hollywood legends.
Fisher Stevens and Alexis Bloom directed the film. HBO previously honored Fisher by re-airing her 2010 Emmy-nominated special Wishful Drinking on Sunday, Jan. 1. "HBO is so saddened to lose Carrie Fisher, a great friend and rare talent who left us many lasting memories," the network tweeted on December 31.
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds premieres Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on HBO.