Megyn Kelly Gets Emotional While Announcing Fox News Departure: "I Hope Our Human Connection Continues"

Alex Kroke
Megyn Kelly had a tough Tuesday night.
The longtime Fox News broadcaster officially announced on her show, The Kelly File, that she would be leaving the network for NBC News. Kelly's emotional announcement came at the end of her show, leaving fans with a bittersweet, but hopeful message.
"Finally tonight, a personal and professional note from me to you. After more than dozen years at Fox News, I have decided to pursue a new challenge," Kelly began. "This was a tough decision for me because I love this show, our staff, my crew, our colleagues here at Fox and you, all of you: those who write me the lovely handwritten notes asking about my kids and even those who very rarely complain on Twitter about our coverage after a show or a presidential debate."
Kelly continued, "Now I don't actually know most of you, so perhaps it's not true love, but it's the kind of feeling that makes one feel connected to another human being. And that, after all, is why I believe we're here: human connection."
The journalist, 46, addressed her personal life, telling fans that part of her choice stems from wanting to spend more time with her three kids. "The truth is I need more of that in my life, in particular when it comes to my children who are seven, five and three," she said, "so I'll be leaving Fox News at the week's end and starting a new adventure, joining the journalists at NBC News who I deeply admire. I'll be anchoring a daytime show there, along with a Sunday night news magazine. And you'll see me there on the big nights, too, for politics and such."
Kelly fought back tears as she closed out her message.
"I am very grateful to NBC for this opportunity, and I am deeply thankful to Fox News for the wonderful 12 years I have had here," she said. "I have grown up here and been given every chance a young reporter could ever ask for. The Murdoch family has been kind and good to me at every turn, and my colleagues are like a second family to me, so I will miss them and this show and you.
"And I hope our human connection continues. I'll be over a different line. Thank you for watching. With love."
News of Kelly's departure leaked early Tuesday, and both 21st Century Fox Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch and Andrew Lack, Chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, released statements.
"We thank Megyn Kelly for her 12 years of contributions to Fox News," Murdoch said in a statement obtained by E! News. "We hope she enjoys tremendous success in her career and wish her and her family all the best."
Lack told NBC News, "Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career. She's demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we're lucky to have her."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)