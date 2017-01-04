James Corden Thanks George Michael for Inspiring "Carpool Karaoke"

Corden added, "I felt very privileged to be able to tell him how much his music meant to me."

Eventually, Corden and Michael got down to business.

"In this sketch, the idea was that a character from a sitcom I was in at home was driving to the offices of Comic Relief to try and save Red Nose Day. We had come up with this idea to have me and George Michael singing in a car," the Gavin & Stacey star said. "It was the first time I'd ever sung in a car with anybody. It's become quite a big part of my life now, and he really inspired it."