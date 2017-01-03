Janet Jackson's Baby Name Decoded: Find Out the Special Meaning Behind Eissa Al Mana

Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Is Making a ''Blatant Attempt to Extend Her 15 Minutes of Fame'' Through Their Divorce
What's in a name? Funny you should ask!
Earlier today, E! News confirmed that Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child with husband Wissam Al Mana.
"Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably," the singer's rep confirmed to E! News after confirming the baby boy's name is Eissa Al Mana.
As fans of the Grammy winner celebrated the arrival, others couldn't help but wonder what is the meaning of the couple's youngest family member?
While those close to the family are remaining tight-lip, one theory already floating around is the fact that the name means Jesus in Arabic.
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX Shutterstock
Throughout her pregnancy journey, Janet has tried her best to keep a low-profile and keep her personal life private.
But in a rare statement to People, the singer shared with fans, "We thank God for our blessing" while confirming the pregnancy news.
Soon after the news broke of Eissa's arrival, many of Janet's extended family took to Twitter and expressed their congratulations to the 50-year-old performer.
"Congrats Auntie @JanetJackson!!! So so happy for you & Wissam," TJ Jackson wrote online. "Enjoy every minute with your greatest hit, Elissa. #parenthoodisthebest."
Asa Soltan Rahmati, who is expecting her first child with Jermaine Jackson Jr. later this month, also added, "Congratulations to Auntie Janet and her husband Wissam Al Mana and their new born son Eissa. Can't wait to meet him."