Marc Anthony & Shannon de Lima Attend the Same Concert But With Different Dates

Well, this could have been very awkward.

Marc Anthony and his soon-to-be ex-wife Shannon de Lima attended the same Enrique Iglesiasand Gente de Zona concert in La Romana, Dominican Republic on December 30.

Only one thing to note, they weren't there together. In fact, the model was with her ex, the father of her 9-year-old son, Manuel "Coco" Sosa. Meanwhile, the 48-year-old singer was flirty with an unidentified woman as seen in the videos obtained by Telemundo's Suelta la Sopa.

The two never actually coincided on camera, but de Lima danced and cheered for Anthony when he joined the Cuban group on stage.