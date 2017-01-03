Brooke Mueller Is on the ''Path to Recovery'' and Sees Her Two Sons ''Almost Every Day'' as She Remains in Rehab

Brooke Mueller is getting the help she needs.

Charlie Sheen's ex-wife entered rehab last month after being hospitalized in mid-November shortly after an incident involving the former couple's twin sons. Now just over three weeks since Mueller began seeking treatment at a Utah-based facility, E! News has an exclusive update on the actress' recovery.

Mueller's half-sister Sydney Wolofsky tells us that she "is really committed. She wants to stay with the program," later adding, "She was planning on doing three months, but now she's saying she wants to stay six months or maybe even a year."

As for how often the 39-year-old gets to visit Bob Sheen and Max Sheen, ages 7, Wolofsky reveals the rehab center "is close to her house and she sees the boys almost every day. Their nanny either brings them to her or someone like my mom can sign her out on a day pass."