How Natalie Portman, Amy Adams and Andrew Garfield Rang in the New Year

Natalie Portman, Amy Adams and Andrew Garfield have a lot in common...

Not only are all three of them nominated for Golden Globes this year, but they also had the same idea when it came to ringing in 2017.

E! News' Marc Malkin caught up with the actors at the 2017 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Monday where each one of them dished that they enjoyed a relaxing night in with their loved ones on New Year's Eve.

Portman revealed, "We had a very tame New Year's at home," gushing, "My husband cooked a very delicious dinner."