Meghan Markle Gets Handsy With Gregg Sulkin in Anti-Social

Look away, Prince Harry!
Meghan Markle and Gregg Sulkin are very in love in their movie Anti-Social. E! News has obtained exclusive clips from Markle and Sulkin's film, which follows two brothers—Dee (Sulkin), an anarchic street artist, and Marcus (Josh Myers), an armed robber on a jewelry store crime wave—as they deal with wanting to get away from society.
Markle plays Dee's devoted girlfriend, high-end model Kirsten, who somehow gets tied up in her boyfriend's illicit activities. In one scene, Markle and Sulkin are traveling through the airport, visibly anxious as they try to check their baggage. After successfully doing so, the couple sweats their way through the airport, making sure to avoid all eye contact with two police officers who pass them.
In another scene, Markle and Sulkin attend a festival together, but Sulkin's character looks anything but relaxed. While Markle hangs out with two guys, Sulkin appears anxious while he waits for someone...or something...to arrive. Although we can't say for sure how the movie will play out, it's clear Kirsten has Dee's back...but for how long?
A montage of her character reveals the steamy ins and outs of their relationship, but it's clear that Marcus' illegal hobby is going to put a strain on them.
Anti-Social is a fictional story inspired by three highly publicized real-life crimes in London: the Graff Diamonds robbery in 2009, the Selfridges Burka robbery in 2013, and the Brent-Cross smash and grab robbery in 2012.
It's now now available on VOD platforms in North America.