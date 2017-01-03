Heather Locklear Tying Up "Loose Ends" Amid Rehab Reports

Another year, another chance to do better.

Amid reports that she has entered rehab for the fifth time in nine years, Heather Locklear issued a statement to E! News Tuesday explaining her present situation. "I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life," Locklear said. Without going into further detail, the 55-year-old Melrose Place star added, "Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead."

Locklear, of course, has a long history of battling drug and alcohol abuse.