Musicians and Their Meltdowns: How Stars Have Handled Their Televised Snafus

Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve performance debacle is just one of many live television snafus.

Critics immediately turned to social media to call out the songstress for poorly lip-syncing her songs, but Carey shook it off onstage. "Well, happy new year. We can't hear," she told the crowd, as her dancers continued their routine. "I'll just get through the moment, okay?"

"Alright!" she said. "We didn't have a check for this song. So we'll just say, it went to number one, and that's what it is, okay?

"That was...amazing," she said.