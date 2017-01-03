NASCAR Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. Marries Amy Reimann on New Year's Eve

Corbin Gurkin Photography
Dale Earnhardt Jr. knew exactly who he was going to kiss at midnight on New Year's Eve—his wife!
The 42-year-old NASCAR racer said "I Do" to Amy Reimann just in time for 2017, the athlete confirmed on social media after the lavish holiday celebration. The nuptials were held Dec. 31 at a vineyard in South Carolina owned by fellow racer Richard Childress.
"@dalejr and I are beginning 2017 as Mr. & Mrs.! Thank you for loving me and making me your wife," Reimann tweeted to followers the next day along with a black and white photo of the pair. "My heart is truly filled with love and joy."
"Happily married!!!" Earnhardt echoed on Twitter. "What an amazing experience. Looking forward to the rest of our lives."
With their wedding and New Year's Eve simultaneously in full swing, the couple clearly partied the night away. The next day, the new Mrs. poked fun at her tired husband when he had yet to wake up around noon on New Year's Day.
"I'll have y'all know that I did wake up eventually. Came downstairs to find my wife asleep on our couch," the famous stock car driver quipped back.
The couple first announced their Germany engagement in June 2015 after dating since 2009. "I just had the most amazing morning. We met the pastor at the old Lutheran church in Ilbesheim, where the Earnhardt's lived. In the middle of the tour Dale proposed! So excited to spend my life with you! #ISaidYes," Reimann gushed on Instagram at the time.
"I'm completely overwhelmed with love & joy. Happiest girl in the world!" she added on Twitter.
With their wedding officially checked off the list, the Earnhardts have a new goal—starting a family.
"I would love to have kids," Earnhardt Jr. previously told E! News. "I always thought the greatest accomplishment in life was to raise a child aside from getting married in the first place. Everybody tells me it's the greatest thing ever and I take their word for it."
But before they can get to babies, they have a honeymoon to enjoy. Congratulations to the happy couple!