NASCAR Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. Marries Amy Reimann on New Year's Eve

Dale Earnhardt Jr. knew exactly who he was going to kiss at midnight on New Year's Eve—his wife!

The 42-year-old NASCAR racer said "I Do" to Amy Reimann just in time for 2017, the athlete confirmed on social media after the lavish holiday celebration. The nuptials were held Dec. 31 at a vineyard in South Carolina owned by fellow racer Richard Childress.

"@dalejr and I are beginning 2017 as Mr. & Mrs.! Thank you for loving me and making me your wife," Reimann tweeted to followers the next day along with a black and white photo of the pair. "My heart is truly filled with love and joy."

"Happily married!!!" Earnhardt echoed on Twitter. "What an amazing experience. Looking forward to the rest of our lives."