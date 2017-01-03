Sorry, But Will & Grace's Revival Isn't a Done Deal Yet, Debra Messing Says

Will & Grace's return isn't exactly nigh, according to series star Debra Messing. Messing took to Twitter to shoot down reports of a series revival pick-up that were stoked by Will & Grace guest star Leslie Jordan.
"It's back," Jordan said in a radio interview, claiming NBC has ordered 10 episodes that will begin shooting in July 2017 with a targeted premiere date of next fall.
But Messing, who, you know, would know this stuff, said that's not exactly true.
"Sadly Leslie was wrong. Nothing beyond talks," she tweeted in response to a fan.
But the talks! The talks we've known about. Talks are good.
Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally recently reunited for a 10-minute YouTube video to encourage viewers to vote in the 2016 presidential election. Since the reunion, Mullally said there has been interest in bringing the gang back together again officially.
"Well, there's some interest and people have been talking and there's some rumors…From what I can tell, a lot of people really want the show to come back, so we'll see what happens," Mullally told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live while promoting Why Him?.
Will & Grace aired for eight seasons between 1998-2006. Since the voting PSA, the cast has been together for political events and posting and awful lot on social media. After Jordan's comments, Mullally posted the above photo, just in time for New Year's Day…and to stoke the revival flames.
McCormack confirmed 10-episode revival talk in late 2016.
"Well, you know what? The four of us were so surprised that Max [Mutchnick, Will & Grace co-creator] called us up and said, ‘OK, don't ask how, but I've got the set and everything, so let's do something and help the cause.' It was so much fun to do and the response was so huge. And it's kind of amazing too that between [director] Jimmy Burrows and our set decorators, they made it look like an episode of the show," McCormack told TVInsider.
"So, when NBC came back and said, ‘Is there more to this?' the talk right now is that we are sort of in talks [for] maybe something limited, a little 10 episodes...but it's going to be awhile before we can figure it out. I'm the only one with a [regular] series, but the other three could have a series at any moment. So, it is a very hard thing to schedule but we're certainly all into it," he continued.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)