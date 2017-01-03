Anastasia Steele Faces Death in New Extended Trailer for Fifty Shades Darker

Things are really heating up now.

Sure, the newest extended trailer for the upcoming Fifty Shades Darker is packed with the same sexy scenes gifted to fans in previous spots—Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey's too-close elevator ride, their steamy shower romp, non-metaphorical fireworks—but its the latest trailer's finale that will have fans holding their breath for a new reason.

Previous teasers had hinted at the protagonist's uncomfortable introduction to one of her boyfriend's stalker exes, but this time, it went as far to show the moment Dakota Johnson's character comes face to face with Leila Williams (played by Bella Heathcote).

To make matters worse, Williams has a gun in her hand and it's pointed right at Steele's face.