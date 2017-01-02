Bachelor in Paradise's Amanda Stanton Confirms Split From Josh Murray

Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray have officially called it quits in their personal paradise.

The Bachelor in Paradise stars have gone their separate ways, Stanton confirmed to E! News Monday.

"I think there's kind of been a lot of speculation about our relationship," she said at the premiere event for Season 21 of The Bachelor. "We did break up and we didn't just come out with a statement. I didn't really know how to go about it—it's kind of a weird thing, but we did break up."

"I think it's good to kind of clear the air because I think there's been so many questions and confusion about our relationship," the reality star continued. "We did decide to go our separate ways."