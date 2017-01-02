Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Love Train Keeps Chugging in 2017 With PDA-Packed Dinner Date

Tis the season to be cozy!
After ringing in 2017 together, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson kept the party going in Miami on New Year's Day, watching the Miami Heat play Detroit and enjoying a dinner date Sunday at sushi hot spot Zuma.
And being on a group outing wasn't going to stop the happy couple from packing on the PDA.
A source exclusively tells E! News that Khloe looked really into Tristan, and that the NBA star couldn't stop staring at Khloe, who was wearing a curve-hugging black leather pencil skirt and black shirt, her hair long and slicked back.
Tristan acted the gentleman the whole night, we're told, and they shared some sweet moments and PDA as they sampled what looked to be everything on Zuma's menu.
At the table with Tristan and Khloe were LeBron James' business manager, Maverick Carter; their fellow LRMR co-founder Rick Paul; and several unidentified friends. LeBron and his family were eating at a nearby table, the Cavaliers teammates having both flown south to avoid a chilly New Year's in Cleveland.
Khloe and Tristan ultimately left the restaurant holding hands.
Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Khloe tweeted a pic taken of her and Tristan steaming up the dance floor on New Year's Eve, with the caption: "May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all!"
May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all! ?? pic.twitter.com/SbxYVPB5Z2— Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 1, 2017
Khloe's been making frequent trips to Cleveland amid doing press for her new show, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, and other business commitments, and Tristan—who also became a dad in December—has been doing his best to make time for her while bouncing all over the country with the defending NBA Champion Cavs. Next up, a home game this afternoon against the Pelicans.
They spent New Year's Eve dancing the night away, first at Rockwell in Miami, where 2Chainz performed and they toasted the end of 2016 with LeBron and a big group of friends; then they headed to the VIP section at E11EVEN to party till the wee hours.
The couple even posed for their own version of a Christmas card last week, the fashion-appreciating duo sporting furs and plenty of bling in a shot wishing friends, family and fans a happy holiday season.