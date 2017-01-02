Everything We Know About Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance Drama

2017 started off on a bum note for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Accusations have been flying since Mariah Carey's unfortunate performance on the New Year's Eve programming staple went awry, with armchair critics at home snarkily tweeting that she was phoning it in—and Carey's camp insisting that producers set her up to fail.

Hardly the first singer to not be on top of her game in the frigid cold, Mariah herself didn't let one bad outing out of a zillion in her remarkable career spoil her mood, nonchalantly tweeting afterward,"S--t happens…Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!...Here's to making more headlines in 2017."

But that was not the end of the discussion.