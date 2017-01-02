Real Housewives of Atlanta: ''Sorta Outed''? Kandi Burruss Had a Threesome, According to Phaedra Parks & Porsha Williams

Sometimes, three really is a crowd.
The first episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta of 2017 had a little something for the juicy scandal-lover in all of us (yeah, guess we're not giving up gossip for new year's after all...), and it started right in the first place you'd look.
Among best friends.
Things have been tense between Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks for awhile, and tensions boiled over last night a week after Kandi accused Phaedra of getting back on the dating horse before she and ex-husband Apollo Nida had split up.
"I said, 'You know good well that you wasn't sad about your husband leaving," Kandi later recounted her face-off with Phaedra to a whole group of ladies, including Kenya Moore. "'Cause you was with me talking about how you were dating somebody else before he even went to jail. …You was talking about marrying somebody at the top of the year as soon as he was gone. So clearly you wasn't that upset."
Nida is currently serving an eight-year prison sentence on bank fraud charges.
But way to reach way, way into the past, right? Well, you actually hadn't seen anything yet.
Kandi and Phaedra's mutual pal, Porsha Williams, became a little less mutual after Kandi's insistence on getting the word out about Phaedra's dating history rubbed her the wrong way.
"I think it is just very very dirty for someone to try to tear their ex-best-friend down," Porsha observed. "It's a messy and ugly situation."
Of course, it wasn't just Kandi's dishing dirt on Phaedra that irked Porsha.
"Kandi said I had sex with her baby daddy," she reminded us. "Phaedra was trying to have a man on her side in her marriage...So for me to hear not just that these things are being said in the street, but also that it all got kicked off because Kandi went and told all these lies? That's the part I really can't get with."
So...while chatting with Sherée Whitfield, Phaedra and Porsha dropped another bombshell: Pal Shamea Morton had a threesome with Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker.
"They are really close—she's close to both of them," Porsha said.
And in case Sherée didn't get the message, Phaedra added, "Close to her and Todd—she doin' both."
"That sounds like she just sorta outed her for being a lesbian," Sherée commented to the camera. "So now you're rolling in the dirt with Phaedra and Kandi too? They are just airing out each other's laundry. These bitches are just messy!"
But Kandi stood by the dating dirt she dished about Phaedra—and it doesn't sound like Phaedra and Porsha will be backing down from their side of the story anytime soon, either.
