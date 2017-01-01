Here's What Bethenny Frankel and Other RHONY Stars Were Doing When Luann de Lesseps Got Married

Luann de Lesseps tied the knot on New Year's Eve, saying "I do" to Tom D'Agostino during a massive wedding at the Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.
While a few of the reality star's Real Housewives of New York co-stars were in attendance—including Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarinand Marysol Patton—as well as some other famous faces—like Kelly Bensimon and Cynthia Bailey—most of the RHONY cast was notably missing.
So what were people like Bethenny Frankel and Sonja Morgan doing instead?
Bethenny has been busy beachin' it up in Mexico with her daughter Bryn, and she appeared to watch the ball drop from her hotel room.
Ramona Singer was in London with her daughter Avery. The mommy-daughter duo celebrated New Year's Eve atop the Shangri-La Hotel where they posed for this cute photo. "Having the best time with @averysinger at the top of the shard. Happy New Years Eve to all!!" Ramona wrote.
Sonja has been in Thailand for a week, celebrating the holidays by the beach. "Happy New Year to everyone in my heart," she wrote beside a photo of her jumping in the air with a sunset behind her. "I love you. #2017."
Jules Wainstein was in Florida, but she spent the New Year by a pretty pool, reflecting on 2016.
"Looking back at 2016 thinking how lucky I am that through even the hard times I am blessed with those who love me and whom I love," she wrote. "Wishing everyone a happy and healthy new year."