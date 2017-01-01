Fadi Fawaz Says His Twitter Account Was Hacked After Tweeting George Michael ''Tried to Kill Himself'' Many Times

George Michael's boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, has deleted his Twitter account after hackers tweeted false information about the singer's death.

The now deleted tweets proclaimed, "We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day..And finally he managed… he tried numbers of time to kill himself many times… the only thing George wanted is to DIE."

The tweets continued, "Not sure who that nasty close friend of George but I was in relationship with george micheal (sic) till I found him dead in bed."

However, Fawaz released the following statement to Us Weekly, saying, "I am shocked with what's going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed. It's a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11.30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things."

Last week, Fawaz revealed he was the one who discovered his late boyfriend's dead body in his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day.

"ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.." Fawaz tweeted. "I will never stop missing you xx."

The Wham! frontman's publicist confirmed his death via the BBC.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peaceful at home over the Christmas period," the statement read. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

