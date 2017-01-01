Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Ring in 2017 With Kisses on One of Her Most Romantic New Year's Eves

It was a very romantic New Year's Eve for Khloe Kardashian, who has weathered a lot of heartbreak over the last few years.

The 32-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spent the evening at the Rockwell nightclub in Miami, getting cozy with boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, 25.

The two "were kissing and dancing all night," an eyewitness told E! News exclusively. "They seemed to be having a great time together and with their friends".

Khloe, who wore a sparkling silver dress, and Tristan were joined at the club by Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James and other people, who all toasted the start of 2017 with pink Armand de Brignac Rosé Champagne and enjoyed a performance from 2 Chainz.

Khloe posted on her Snapchat a video of her and Tristan sharing a kiss. This is the first New Year's Eve kiss she has shared on social media.