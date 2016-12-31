Sophie Turner Is Joe Jonas' Biggest Fan While Watching DNCE Perform Over New Year's Weekend

The year may be ending, but this Hollywood romance may just be beginning. 

As New Year's weekend kicked off, Sophie Turner headed to Miami where she was able to meet up with Joe Jonas.

On Friday night, however, the Game of Thrones star and Nick Jonas traveled to Hard Rock Stadium and watched Joe's band DNCE perform live at the Orange Bowl Halftime Show.

In several Snapchats, fans watched Sophie hang out in a private suite as the band performed "Cake by the Ocean." And in case you had any doubts, the actress definitely knew all the words.

Later on in the game, Joe and Sophie were able to reunite and watch Florida State beat Michigan by one point.

While the rest of their weekend plans remain tight-lip for now, DNCE was scheduled to perform in New York City's Times Square as part of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve.

Romance rumors between Joe and Sophie first sparked back in November when the pair was spotted getting cozy at a Kings Of Leon concert in the Netherlands.

Since then, the couple has stepped out in several cities together including Mammoth, Calif., over Thanksgiving weekend.

"He thinks she's a cool girl," a source previously told People. "She's always been into him, but he's starting to like her more and more."

Looking ahead into 2017, Joe and DNCE will hit the road for several performances across the United States in January and February. As for Sophie, she will return to Game of Thrones in the role of Sansa Stark.

Not a bad way to start things off. 

