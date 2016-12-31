Luann de Lesseps Marries Tom D'Agostino: Inside Their New Year's Eve Wedding Extravaganza

Luann de Lesseps has tied the knot!

The Real Housewives of New York star married her businessman beau, Tom D'Agostino in a fairy tale, New Year's Eve wedding, E! News confirms.

"They are married," a source shared with E! News as "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" played in the background. "She jumped up and down during vows."

The couple married at the Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, where guests were told to arrive at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate their nuptials, ring in the New Year and cheers to Tom's 50th birthday.

"So, Saturday night, traditional wedding, it's his 50th birthday and it's New Year's Eve," De Lesseps said on The Steve Harvey Show earlier this month. "It's a destination wedding in Palm Beach."