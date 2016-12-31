Pink and Carey Hart's Daughter Has the Biggest Smile When Holding Her Baby Brother

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: January Horoscopes, Capricorn, Kate Bosworth

January Horoscopes: Start the Year Off Right by Going Shopping

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Got Lost in Tokyo While Celebrating New Year's Eve With Strangers

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner Is Joe Jonas' Biggest Fan While Watching DNCE Perform Over New Year's Weekend

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart, Instagram

Instagram

It's time to start a new year with a whole new love.

Just days after Pink revealed to fans that she had welcomed her second child with Carey Hart, the Grammy winner took to Instagram and shared a special family photo.

In the adorable snap, the couple's oldest daughter Willow Sage Hart had the biggest smile on her face while holding her baby brother.

"Happy New Year #newlove #newlife #newenergy #newhope #newday," she wrote online. "The harts thank you for your love  and we send it back to you in spades."

It's a wonderful time for the Hollywood couple who ended the holiday season off on a special note.

Photos

Stars Celebrate New Year's Eve 2016

In the days since announcing baby Jameson Moon Hart's arrival, both mom and dad can't help but express their joy.

"The kids are all snugged up on a stormy Friday afternoon. Not gonna lie, saying that @pink and I have 'kids' makes me a lil nervous and very grown up," Carey wrote online. "And I wouldn't change it for anything in the world. #MyWifeDidGood #SheCooked2GoodOnes."

For those expecting this family to experience a wild New Year's Eve, you may want to pull the brakes.

According to Carey's latest Instagram, there are a bit more important things to attend to than a late-night party.

"Oh yeah boy!!!!!!! It's a party up in here!!!!!!!!" he joked from his kitchen. "Getting my boob pump sterilization on!!!! At least I'm drinking beer."

Gotta love the parenthood journey!

TAGS/ Pink , Babies , Instagram , Top Stories , Kids