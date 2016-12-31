Shahs of Sunset's Asa Soltan Rahmati Receives Surprise Baby Shower With Jermaine Jackson Jr.

The countdown is officially on for the arrival of Asa Soltan Rahmati's baby.

Just a few weeks before welcoming her first child with Jermaine Jackson Jr., the Shahs of Sunset star received a surprise baby shower from her family.

"SO much Love in this Family. The Jacksons, the Gordys, the Azadis, and the Soltans. Love all these women and the wonderful energy they gave me," the Bravolebrity wrote on Instagram Saturday afternoon. "Most of all, I love this man, my Beloved Jermaine who came at the end of the day to hug everyone. I can't believe all this was organized and came together so beautifully."

She added, "Every family member on either side that wasn't here, you were greatly missed and were totally there with us in spirit. Particularly my beautiful family in Iran and Germany. I'm seriously so grateful for my life and my family. Very excited about 2017."