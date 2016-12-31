Coco Celebrates Her 16-Year Anniversary With Ice-T by Reliving the Very First Moment They Met

Sixteen years later, and Ice still loves Coco.

On Saturday afternoon, Coco decided to mark another special anniversary with her husband Ice-T. But as an added bonus, the reality star decided to give fans one unforgettable throwback photo.

"16 years ago my life changed forever!" she wrote on social media. "I remember this moment when we 1st met. Happy Anniversary to the man I admire so much. I love you."

She added, "This is the actual moment Ice and I met while shooting a video to a movie he did."

Two months later, the couple was married and just recently became the proud parents to a baby girl named Chanel. In fact, their newest family member only strengthened the strong bond they've shared for so many years.