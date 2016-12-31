Robbie Rogers and Greg Berlanti Are Engaged

It's been a very good year for Robbie Rogers and Greg Berlanti.
The couple welcomed a son, Caleb Berlanti, via surrogate in February. And on Saturday, Robbie—a winger for the L.A. Galaxy—announced on social media that he will be marrying the TV producer. "Thank you to everyone before us that made this moment possible," he wrote. "I feel extremely lucky and blessed to end 2016 engaged to the love of my life. Happy New Year!
Neither Robbie, 29, nor Greg, 44, have shared further details regarding the proposal. Based on the photo Robbie shared on Facebook and Instagram, it appears a string quartet was involved.
Soon after Robbie shared the news, a number of celebrities who appear in Greg's shows—which include Arrow, Blindspot and The Flash—shared congratulatory comments with the couple.
Greg later the same photo on his own Instagram account.
"2016 was memorable for many reasons, for me it as the year my heart doubled in size. First, when my son Caleb was born. And second, a few days ago, when I got engaged to my soulmate," he wrote. "Though I dreamed of both those things happening, i'm not sure I truly believed they were possible. Thanks to the friends and family who helped me find my way to this moment in my blessed life. a happy and healthy 2017 to all."
Robbie and Greg began dating in 2013. Earlier this year, Robbie spoke to Out about how fatherhood has forced their relationship to evolve. "It's hard to explain. It's just really such a gift and he brings so much to our lives," the athlete said. "You hear that things change and you have to give up this and that, but I don't feel like I'm giving up anything. I feel like I'm learning so much from him, like spending Sundays and family days and doing stuff with just the three of us has been so amazing. He's been teaching us lessons and we're excited since every week it's something new. It's really just one of the most amazing things for a couple or a person to go through. I feel really blessed and lucky, and the surgery gives me more time to spend with him."