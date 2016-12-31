Miranda Kerr Is a Bridesmaid at Her Brother's Wedding

Congratulations are in order for Matty Kerr and Jimmy Wright!
The couple tied the knot at Nanna Kerr's Kitchen in Hunter Valley, Australia, Friday, with mom Therese Kerr documenting their special day on Instagram. Supermodel Miranda Kerr served as her one of the bridesmaids during the pair's picture-perfect outdoor ceremony. At one point, Snapchat founder and CEO Evan Spiegel joined his fiancée and her family for a group shot.
Miranda and Evan arrived in her native country Thursday ahead of the couple's nuptials.
Although federal law in Australia officially bans same-sex marriage, Therese informed her followers Saturday morning that Matthew and his restaurateur husband exchanged vows the day before "in front of 284 of their much loved and treasured family and friends in Australia."
"Even though Australia with its archaic beliefs does not yet recognize same sex marriage, in our eyes, in the eyes of Matty and Jimmy's family and friends and by the law of the universe that overrides all, Matty and Jimmy are married and have started a new and beautiful life together," Therese said. "We don't need an Australian Government or a law to tell us what love is or isn't."
Therese also shared pictures of her "proud" husband, John Kerr, walking Matty down the aisle. "We decided on forever" was written on a canopy and served as the overall message of the day.
The proud mom, who had a role in the wedding, spoke about her son's big day shortly after the ceremony was over. "It's beautiful—I'm actually celebrant," she told The Daily Telegraph. "We don't need an Australian government or the law to tell us what love is. We are proud as punch."
Soon after tying the knot, Jimmy also changed his surname to Kerr on Instagram.
Last month, Australia's parliament rejected the government's proposal for a national vote on whether to legalize same-sex marriage. Stars including Rose Byrne, Kylie Minogue and Margot Robbie have rallied their fellow citizens to help LGBTQ couples receive equal rights.