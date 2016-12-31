Amanda Nunes Taunts Ronda Rousey on Twitter After UFC 207 Victory

After Amanda Nunes defeated Ronda Rousey in Las Vegas Friday, the 28-year-old Brazilian champion continued to taunt her opponent on Twitter. "The Lioness" shared a Photoshopped picture of herself holding the championship belt while pushing Rousey—as a baby—in a stroller.

It only took 48 seconds in the first round for Nunes to win by TKO. It was the third fastest knockout in women's UFC bantamweight history, and the second consecutive knockout for Rousey, who lost to Holly Holm in 2015. "I stop everybody like that. When I asked for this fight, I prepared my mind, my spirit, my body for this moment," Nunes told UFC commentator Joe Rogan in the octagon after her big victory. "Nobody is going to take this belt away from me."