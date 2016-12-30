Carrie Fisher's Autopsy Is Complete After Being Placed on Hold

Just a few days after Carrie Fisher's death, we've learned that the iconic actress' autopsy has been completed.

E! News confirms that the hold on Fisher's autopsy was lifted and the examination was finalized this morning. We're told the body has been released from the Los Angeles Coroner's office this afternoon to "a mortuary of the family's choosing."



We've confirmed that Fisher suffered a cardiac arrest, but the official cause of death, along with any additional results from the examination, are not available at this time.

The Los Angeles Coroner's Office confirmed to E! News Thursday afternoon that Carrie's body was in their possession and that the autopsy was on hold due to the "family's loss for two."

"We're not out to rush the family," the office shared with us. "We're giving the family some space. They not only lost Carrie, but lost Debbie too."