4 Things We Learned From Celeb Digital Detoxes

Digital detoxing may be the hardest diet of the year.

It's hard for many of us to picture an unpublicized life. If you didn't post it, did it really happen? Does the memory hold the same value when it's not accompanied by a host of likes and comments? Digital FOMO is a real thing. Yet, research shows that taking a break from social media can lead to better sleep, deeper friendships and stronger posture.

Many celebrities have made their social media addictions public, vowing to step away from their social channels. On her website, Zendaya made a digital detox part of her New Year's Resolutions, after her mother posted a photo with the caption: "Dinner with Zendaya and her phone." With similar sentiments, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Tina Knowles and Kerry Washington are just a few that took the journey offline, and we learned a few things along the way.