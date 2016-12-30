Gilmore Girls Star Danny Strong Is Engaged! See the Ring He Gifted Caitlin Mehner

If you're out on the road, why not propose to the woman of your dreams?

Before ringing in the New Year, Gilmore Girls star Danny Strong headed to Hawaii with girlfriend Caitlin Mehner for one final 2016 getaway.

At the same time, the Hollywood actor decided to propose to the "cutest girl" he's ever seen.

"3 and a half years ago I saw the cutest girl I'd ever seen and got up the nerve to talk to her. She gave me her phone number but it was missing a digit," he wrote on Instagram. "I was convinced she had to have made a mistake (delusional?) so I tracked her down and asked her out."

Danny continued, "Then last night I got up the nerve to ask her to marry me and she said yes! The moral of the story is never be deterred by a missing digit. Love you @mehns #yes."